NDLEA intercepts cocaine hidden in Saudi-bound religious books

NDLEA

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday said its operatives intercepted a cocaine shipment concealed in 20 religious books destined for Saudi Arabia.

This came as operatives recovered no few than 557.2kg of skunk, 5.6kg of methamphetamine and 29.8grams of heroin from a warehouse in Bayelsa.

According to the NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the cocaine consignment consisted of twenty parcels with a total weight of 500 grams buried in the pages of the religious books.

He said the seizure occurred on Tuesday, April 15, when NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) were searching through export cargos bound for Saudi Arabia at the logistics firm.

On the same day, NDLEA officers intercepted a separate shipment at another courier company: five parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, weighing 2.8 kilograms hidden in a carton coming from the United States of America.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives arrested 22-year-old Muhammad Mohammed, a supplier of illicit substances to bandits, in Kano, while on patrol along Bichi – Kano Road.

Babafemi said that the suspect was heading to Katsina, had 277 ampoules of pentazocine injection tied to his thigh and private part with cellotape.

“He was intercepted on Sunday, April 13, meanwhile another suspect, Mohammed Abdulaziz, 43, was arrested on the same day at Research Rimin Kebe area of Nasarawa, Kano with 68 blocks of skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 30kg,”he said.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives raided two cannabis farms in Egbeta forest, Edo state, destroying 3,717.8625kg of the psychoactive plant on 1.487145 hectares and recovered 136.5kg of processed cannabis.

Separately, at the Tincan seaport in Lagos, NDLEA arrested Kayode Basorun, 40, a suspect who has been at large for two years, in connection with the seizure of 107kg of Loud imported from Cannada in 2023.

Babafemi added that another suspect, Dauda Yakubu who distributed illicit drugs within the seaport community was arrested by a team of operatives on Monday, April 14

Meanwhile, in Bayelsa State, the NDLEA said its operatives recovered no few than 557.2kg of skunk, 5.6kg of methamphetamine and 29.8grams of heroin from a warehouse in Bayelsa.

The agency said that the drugs were intercepted along Major General Isaiah Alllison Street, Opolo.

, Yenagoa, Bayelsa, adding that four suspects were arrested when operatives raided the premises on Wednesday, April 16.

According to Babafemi, “The four suspects arrested during the raid include: Kurtis Sarimiye, 46; Roland Prosper, 34; Paul Sarimiye, 45; and Fidelis Ugbesla, 46,”he added.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,100 kilograms of skunk were recovered from a delivery van with the driver, Ismail Abdullahi arrested in Surulere area of Lagos on Thursday, April 17.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives in Kaduna on Friday, April 18 raided the hideout of a suspect, Ike Ani, 30, in Zaria, where no fewer than 31,950 pills of tramadol 225mg and diazepam were recovered.

Also, in Kebbi, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Bagudo road on Friday, April 18 intercepted a vehicle loaded with bags of charcoal coming from Malabil, Benin Republic.

“A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 97kg skunk concealed in the sacks of charcoal.

“Three suspects: Abubakar Ibrahim, 50; Mustapha Aliyu, 32; and Bashar Lawali, 28, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

“In a related development, the NDLEA arrested a 48-year-old, Okafor Marcel with 11.5kg skunk at Abatete, Anambra state.

“Babafemi said that the NDLEA operatives in Oshogbo, Osun state, on Tuesday, April 15 also arrested Ajala Mercy, 27, with 43 litres of skushi, a mixture of black currant, cannabis and opioids.

“The NDLEA operatives recovered all from her room at Dada estate, Halleluyah area of the state capital,”he said