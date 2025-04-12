NDLEA destroys 1.6m kg of illicit drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed 1.6 million kilogrammes of illicit drugs in Ogun.

Tijana Rabe, the Narcotic Commander of Ogun NDLEA, hosted the event on Saturday at Ipara town along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

She said the exercise was the first of its kind in Ogun, highlighting the command’s progress in the fight against drug abuse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the seized narcotics came from NDLEA Commands under Zones 9 and 11.

These included the Lagos Strategic Command, Ogun Command, Oyo Command, MMIA Command, Lagos Seaports, Idiroko, and Seme Border Commands.

Rabe noted that the success could not be credited to NDLEA alone, as other security agencies played key strategic roles.

She commended the Nigerian Police, NSCDC, Army, Immigration, and Amotekun for their strong support in the ongoing war on drugs.

The Ogun NDLEA Command also expressed gratitude to Gov. Dapo Abiodun for his continuous backing in the ‘War Against Drug Abuse’ campaign.

“This government support drives us to do more. Drug barons are being identified and brought to justice,” she added.

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Maj.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), said the event showed their commitment to ending drug abuse.

Marwa, represented by Deputy Commander-General of Narcotics, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, called the operation a reflection of the agency’s resolve.

He highlighted the magnitude of the problem, saying, “This shows the scale of the illicit drug challenge facing Nigeria.”

Drugs destroyed included 123kg of cocaine, 46.8kg of heroin, 1.4 million kg of cannabis, 148,000kg of codeine syrup, and 1.544kg of skuchies.

Others were 111kg of methamphetamine and various other illicit substances seized across different zones and border points.

Marwa stressed that Lagos and Ogun remain hotspots due to their international and land borders, attracting illicit drug activities.

“To traffickers, the times have changed. Under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, we are determined to end this menace,” he stated.

He added that NDLEA is prepared to take decisive action against all who defy the nation’s drug laws.

In the past four years, 10,572 drug offenders have been convicted and are now serving jail terms across the country.