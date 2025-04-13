NDLEA arrests ex-convict for smuggling meth hidden in loudspeakers

FILE IMAGE

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a convicted drug trafficker who previously served time in an Asian prison for similar offences.

The suspect was apprehended in Nigeria while attempting to smuggle crystal methamphetamine concealed inside loudspeakers.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

A video accompanying the post showed the carefully concealed illicit drugs, with the agency describing the suspect as a “recidivist” and trans-border trafficker.

“Narco-trend update: From being convicted and jailed in Asia for drug offences to being a trans-border trafficker back home. This is the story of the brain behind the concealment in this video as uncovered by #ndlea_nigeria officers. What a recidivist!” the NDLEA posted.

The agency has continued its crackdown on international drug trafficking syndicates, especially those using unconventional methods and concealment techniques to transport narcotics.

Vanguard News