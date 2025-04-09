NCS hands over 659 units of illicit drugs worth N18m to NDLEA in Cross River

NDLEA

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River/Calabar Free Trade Zone and Akwa Ibom Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over 659 units of illicit drugs, valued at N18 million, to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Cross River State.

The controlled substances were intercepted by vigilant NCS officers at the Mfum border. The items include: Pethidine 100mg – 216 units, Morphine Sulphate – 216 units, Phenobarbital – 37 packets, Sodium Sterop – 37 units, Fentanyl 50mg – 108 units, Midazolam Mylan – 33 units and Sodium Injectables – 26 units.

The official handover took place on Tuesday at the Command’s headquarters in Calabar, the state capital.

Speaking during the event, Comptroller Gabriel Ogbonna, the Customs Area Comptroller of the Command, emphasized that the exercise was conducted in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both agencies. He noted that the collaboration is a model for younger officers to emulate.

“On behalf of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, I officially hand over these items to the NDLEA. This action is in accordance with the MoU between our agencies,” Ogbonna stated.

“Today’s event stands as a testament to the importance of cooperation and mutual support between sister agencies. The synergy between the NCS and NDLEA has resulted in this significant interception, which ultimately supports national security and development,” he added.

In her remarks, Commander Rachael Umebuali, Head of the NDLEA in Cross River State, commended the NCS for its commitment to inter-agency collaboration. She stressed that such partnerships enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of service delivery to Nigerians.

“We deeply appreciate this gesture and the sustained cooperation from the Customs Service. This synergy strengthens our ability to combat the trafficking and abuse of controlled substances, and it significantly boosts our operational success,” Umebuali said.