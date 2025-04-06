NCoS debunks claims of illegal detention of Jonathan’s 15 domestic staff in Okaka Centre

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Bayelsa State Command has dismissed as false and misleading, reports circulating on social media alleging the illegal detention of 15 domestic staff of former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Okaka.

In a statement issued by ASC I G.T. Isari, Public Relations Officer of the Command, the NCoS strongly refuted claims that the inmates were detained without trial since 2019 for alleged theft and that a clandestine meeting took place between Dame Patience Jonathan and senior correctional officials in Bayelsa.

“These statements are unfounded and are being spread to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Correctional Service,” the statement read.

Clarifying the facts, the Command explained that the individuals in question were lawfully remanded in custody by High Court 1 of Bayelsa State and have been attending trial as scheduled. They were present in court on March 10 and 11, 2025, and most recently on April 3, 2025, with the next hearing set for April 17, 2025.

“The said inmates have been treated fairly and humanely while in custody, and their fundamental human rights are respected,” Isari added.

The statement emphasized that no individual can be admitted into any custodial centre in Nigeria without a valid court-issued remand warrant, stressing that all 15 individuals were admitted in line with due legal process.

The NCoS also reaffirmed that the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Okaka remains one of the most peaceful facilities in the country and urged the public to disregard the “fabricated” reports intended to stir unnecessary tension.

Reassuring the public, the statement concluded that the Service under the leadership of Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, remains committed to the safe, humane, and lawful custody of inmates as well as their reformation and reintegration into society.