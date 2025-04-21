National Assembly extends resumption date to May 6

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The National Assembly has announced a shift in the resumption date for its plenary sessions from the earlier scheduled Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The extension was confirmed in a notice signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, stating that the decision was made to allow lawmakers to participate in Workers’ Day celebrations and attend to important constituency matters.

“The two Houses of the National Assembly have extended the date for the resumption of plenary sessions to enable members to partake in the Workers’ Day ceremony and other constituency engagements,” the statement read.

Members of both legislative chambers and the general public are advised to take note of the new date. The National Assembly expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the adjustment and appreciated stakeholders for their understanding.