Natal Anniversary: Osanebi showers encomiums on Ayiri

Former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, has showered encomiums on billionaire businessman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ayiri Emami, on the auspicious occasion of his natal anniversary.

In a statement signed by his Principal Secretary, Idi Presley, and made available to newsmen in Asaba this morning, Osanebi described Chief Ayiri as an amazing friend, ally, and confidante.

“My dear brother and friend, it is with great excitement that I write to congratulate you on the occasion of your 50th natal anniversary.

“You have been an amazing ally and a wonderful friend over the years. I am very grateful that our paths crossed.

“You are a good man, and your acts of kindness remain unrivalled. I would not be surprised to see your birthday celebrated in grand style today across the country, as your impact crosses borders.

“Happy birthday to you, my brother. May the hosts of heaven continue to shower upon you unlimited blessings today and always,” the statement read.