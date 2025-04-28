NANS, NAOSS commend Sen Adeola over scholarship, bursary awards to 3,000 students

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students,NANS, and the National Association Of Ogun State Students,have commended the senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, for giving scholarship and bursary awards to over 3,000 students in Ogun West.

This commendation was contained in a statement signed by the National Vice President on Inter-Campus and Gender Affairs of NANS, Akinbodunse Sileola Felicia, Francis Gabriel, Chairman of NANS OGUN and the National President of NAOSS ,Comd.Thomas Kehinde, respectively.

According to the statement, the N200,000 scholarships and N100,000 bursary facilitated by the senator, will go a long way in ameliorating the financial burden of the beneficiaries.

The students leaders, added that the scheme will also help the indigent students in the senatorial district to focus more on their studies, while their parents will heave a sigh of relief.

The student leaders, who observed that since Adeola was elected senator in 2023, several developmental projects had been facilitated by him, noting that his intervention in the provision of education infrastructure, has opened a new vista in the senatorial district.

They added that apart from the periodic award of scholarships and bursary to thousands of students, facilitating construction of modern classrooms, ICT centres and libraries in public schools in Ogun West by the senator has transformed the Yewa-Awori zone of Ogun State.

While declaring that Senator Adeola, who is also the Senate Committee Chairman on Appropriations, has changed the narrative of governance in the senatorial district, NANS , NAOSS in the statement urged him not to relent in his efforts to steady Ogun West on the path of socioeconomic development.

They, however, described the senator as a student-friendly politician who has continued to prioritize the welfare of students and conducive environment for learning.

The students Leaders submitted that NANS and NAOSS will continue to rally support for Senator Adeola in his bid to offer qualitative representation in the Senate and facilitate more developmental projects to the people of Ogun West.

They, further urged other senators in the state to take a cue from Adeola by putting up schemes that will benefit students immensely.