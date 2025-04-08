NAMA to deploy advanced HF transceivers to boost airspace communication

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, has concluded plans to transition to the Rohde & Schwarz High-Frequency, HF, transceiver.

This development, NAMA stated, was part of an ongoing effort to modernise the Nigerian airspace infrastructure.

A statement by the agency’s DIrector, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Dr Abdullahi Musa, said the HF transceiver, equipped with advanced signal processing algorithms, would significantly reduce the noise levels associated with traditional HF systems.

Musa, who stated that the new HF solution would ensure reliable communication coverage over the Gulf of Guinea, extending far into the Atlantic Ocean, also said a team of NAMA officials was at the Rohde and Schwarz factory in Germany on a factory assessment test, FAT, of critical communication equipment required to enhance its air-ground communication infrastructure.

His words: “As part of efforts to modernise the Nigerian airspace infrastructure, a team of NAMA officials is currently at the Rohde and Schwarz factory in Germany on a factory assessment test, FAT, of critical communication equipment needed to enhance the efficiency of the agency’s air-ground communication infrastructure.

“Led by the Managing Director of NAMA, Engr Farouk Umar, the team will hold high-level talks with officials of Rhode and Schwarz as well as Deo Makro Ltd, an indigenous contractor which facilitated the visit.

“As part of the project, NAMA will be deploying the Rohde & Schwarz High-Frequency, HF, transceiver, equipped with advanced signal processing algorithms that significantly reduce the noise levels typically associated with traditional HF systems.

“This technology leap is expected to boost the long-range air-to-ground communications capabilities across the Nigerian airspace. It is specifically designed to address the range limitations of the current Very High Frequency, VHF, systems.

“The new HF solution would ensure robust and reliable communication coverage over the Gulf of Guinea, extending far into the Atlantic Ocean, across the Northern desert regions beyond the Kano Flight Information Region, FIR.”

Quoting Farouk, who spoke on the visit, the statement added: “He expressed optimism that the deployment of the communication equipment would further boost upper airspace communication in the country.”