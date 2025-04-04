Naira depreciates to N1,600/$ in official market

Naira



By Elizabeth Adgbesan



The Naira depreciated to N1,600 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) today after three months of being on the N1,500 per dollar threshold.



Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the naira rose to N1,600 per dollar from N1,569 per dollar on Thursday, indicating N31 depreciation for the naira.



Likewise, the naira depreciated to N1,565 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,555 per dollar on Thursday.



Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate widened to N35 per dollar from N14 per dollar on Thursday.

Vanguard News