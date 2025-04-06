NAFDAC appoints Cotecna to curb importation of fake medicines from India, China

By Chioma Obinna

To curb the influx of substandard and falsified medicines into Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has appointed Cotecna Inspection Services (CIS) as a key agent under its Clean Report of Inspection and Analysis (CRIA) scheme.

The move follows NAFDAC’s recent seizure and destruction of over N1 trillion worth of banned, expired, and counterfeit drugs across major drug markets in Idumota, Onitsha, and Aba.

Speaking at a hybrid technical meeting, NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the agency is stepping up its regulatory efforts, especially targeting products from India and China, to ensure only safe and high-quality medicines are allowed into the country.

“Substandard and falsified medicines are a global threat, especially in low- and middle-income countries. This trade results in economic sabotage, drug resistance, and loss of lives,” Adeyeye stated.

She revealed that NAFDAC had recently reviewed the performance of its CRIA agents—suspending one, renewing two, and appointing Cotecna to bolster oversight in India.

The CRIA scheme mandates thorough physical inspections and lab testing of all NAFDAC-regulated products before shipment to Nigeria. CRIA agents ensure full compliance with NAFDAC’s labeling, packaging, and safety standards.

Prof. Adeyeye disclosed that CRIA agents in India and China have intercepted nearly 200 consignments in the past five years due to failed lab tests or non-compliance with documentation.

To further strengthen oversight, NAFDAC has introduced the Ports Inspection Data Capture and Risk Management System (PIDCARMS) to streamline verification and prevent reentry of rejected products through backchannels.

“We are determined to track what happens to rejected shipments in India and ensure they do not end up back in Nigeria illegally,” she added.

Lena Sodergren, Vice President of Cotecna, praised the partnership, calling the CRIA scheme the most comprehensive in Africa, and a critical tool for tracing and blocking counterfeit products.

“This collaboration will greatly enhance public health safety by ensuring only certified products enter Nigeria,” she said.

Dr. Olakunle Olaniran, Director of NAFDAC’s Ports Inspection Directorate, emphasized that the collaboration has significantly boosted NAFDAC’s ability to detect and block falsified medicines at entry points.

“The CRIA scheme has been instrumental in intercepting nearly 200 non-compliant products, and we remain committed to protecting Nigerians from substandard pharmaceuticals,” he assured.