NAF gets first-ever serving Aerospace Professor

…Reaffirms commitment to research & development, academic excellence

By Kingsley Omonobi

In a landmark achievement for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and a major boost to its research and development (R&D) efforts, the Governing Council of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) has approved the appointment of Air Vice Marshal OC Ubadike as a Professor of Aerospace Engineering.

According to a statement by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, this historic appointment makes AVM Ubadike the first-ever serving NAF officer to be conferred with the rank of Professor.

Air Vice Marshal Ubadike, an accomplished scholar and seasoned military professional, holds a PhD and Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering and Aerospace Vehicle Design from the prestigious Cranfield University in the United Kingdom. He also possesses three additional Master’s degrees from Ahmadu Bello University and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), as well as a First-Class Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Electronics Engineering from the NDA.

He has led several cutting-edge research initiatives within the NAF, including playing a pivotal role in the development of the indigenous NAF Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), a project that showcases the Air Force’s expanding technical capabilities and strategic independence.

In a related development, the Governing Council also approved the appointment of Air Vice Marshal (retired) Paul Jemitola as a Professor of Aerospace Engineering.

Professor Jemitola, the immediate past Commandant of AFIT, is highly respected for his expertise in multidisciplinary and multi-objective aircraft design optimization. He holds a Master’s degree and PhD from Cranfield University and served as the lead designer of the NAF UAV project. He is also a chartered engineer in the United Kingdom and currently serves as Acting Vice Chancellor of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos.

The conferment of professorships on both men is a testament to the vision of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, who has prioritized technological advancement through education, capacity-building, and R&D.

The CAS affirmed, “We will continue to invest in the empowerment of our flagship training and capacity development institutions to progressively minimize dependence on foreign expertise.”

This strategic focus, he emphasized, reaffirms the Air Force’s commitment to academic excellence and the cultivation of homegrown expertise capable of addressing evolving national security and aerospace challenges.