NACA mourns Pope Francis

By Sola Ogundipe

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has joined world leaders and the global community to mourn the late Pope Francis who passed on Easter Monday at 88.

In a condolence message, the Director General agency, Dr Temitope Ilori, extended heartfelt condolences to the Vatican, the Community of Sant’Egidio, the Catholic Caritas Foundation in Nigeria (CCFN), and the Catholic Church worldwide over the profound loss.

Ilori, who hailed the late pontiff’s legacy of compassion and humility, prayed that the world should continue to be inspired by his leadership qualities.

“Pope Francis was not only a spiritual leader but also a relentless advocate for the vulnerable and echoed his support to the global response to HIV/AIDS, reminding us all of the need for love, mercy, equity, faith and humanity in public health.

“His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive for a world where no one is left behind,” Ilori remarked

Pope Francis, who was the 266th Pope was the first Latin American pontiff in the history of the Roman Catholic Church.

He reportedly died of a stroke with heart failure after a bout of pneumonia that kept him hospitalised for five weeks at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.