N300bn fund for graduate entrepreneurs coming — Education Minister

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

By Adesina Wahab

LAGOS — THE Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, yesterday, said the Federal Government will soon launch a N300 billion Graduate Entrepreneurship Fund to assist youths to set up their businesses and pursue their dreams of being self-employed.

According to him, a graduate will be able to access at least N10 million and if needs be, could be given something higher.

Alausa, who stated this while delivering the convocation lecture at the Lagos State University, Ojo, said the efforts were part of steps being taken by the Bola Tinubu administration to steer Nigeria from a resource-based economy to a knowledge base one.

The lecture, titled ‘Patriotism, citizenship and National Ownership: The Imperative of Collective Responsibility for Nigeria’s Future,’ was part of activities lined up to mark the 28th convocation ceremony of LASU.

The Minister said: “If we look at patriotism, citizenship and national ownership, there is a major thread that connects them and that is education. Patriotism goes beyond mere attachment to national symbols; it is active engagement in nation-building and fostering unity in diversity. It is measured by actions that help in nation-building.

“Citizenship also entails obedience to the laws of the land, civic responsibilities, national loyalty, and protecting national assets among others. While national ownership involves protecting national resources, using the same for the good of all etcetera. However, in all of this, education is a catalyst. Citizens must embrace their rights for the nation to thrive.

“Therefore, the present administration has taken it upon itself to provide equitable access to education. Focus on technical, vocational and entrepreneurship training, give the girl child the necessary support, and ensure quality assurance in our education system so that our young ones will not only be patriotic, be good citizens but also know that national resources have national ownership and to be used for the good of all.”

He said a lot of innovations and changes are being made in the education sector, including the introduction of the student loan scheme that has seen over N45 billion disbursed so far.

In her address, the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said Nigeria is more than a mere geographical entity.

Olatunji-Bello said: “Nigeria is our shared hope built by our past heroes. We must reignite the spirit of patriotism, citizenship and ownership in the people. The future lies in all citizens, not just a few.”

On his part, the Chairman of the event, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, who is the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, noted that education is the solution to most of the problems facing mankind.