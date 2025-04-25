MyAIFactChecker joins Meta’s language technology partner program, boosts Africa’s fight against misinformation

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The founder of FactCheckAfrica, Abideen Olasupo has said that, MyAIFactChecker, the pioneering AI-driven fact-checking platform developed by FactCheck Africa, has been officially accepted into the Meta Language Technology Partner Program, an innovative initiative by Meta aimed at advancing open-source language technologies and encouraging greater linguistic inclusion globally.

According to the statement, he made available to journalists at the weekend,”This significant milestone marks a bold step in MyAIFactChecker’s mission to break down language barriers and elevate fact-checking across Africa, where linguistic diversity often presents unique challenges in the fight against misinformation and disinformation.”

It added that,’The Meta Language Technology Partner Program is designed to support organizations that are developing and deploying language tools to improve content moderation, fact-checking, and access to reliable information, particularly in underserved and low-resource languages. Through this collaboration, Meta aims to accelerate the development of tools such as AI-powered translation and speech recognition systems.”.

Abideen in the statement described the partnership as a “milestone moment” for the organization.

“In a continent as rich and diverse in language as Africa, technology must rise to meet the scale and complexity of our communication landscape. This collaboration with Meta allows us to build and refine the tools that will help us do just that,” it added.

The statement also said that,”As part of the program, MyAIFactChecker will contribute key linguistic resources to Meta’s open-source efforts.

These include: Over 10 hours of speech recordings (with or without transcriptions), Large corpora of written text and translated sentence sets (minimum 200, ideally in the tens of thousands).

“These resources will help train more accurate and inclusive language models that reflect the unique linguistic realities of Africa.”

Olasupo also noted that this partnership not only strengthens FactCheckAfrica’s technological capabilities but also reinforces its broader commitment to media literacy, critical thinking, and truth-telling. “It’s not just about combating false information, it’s about empowering Africans with the tools to discern fact from fiction in a digital age,” he said.

As MyAIFactChecker embarks on this new chapter, its acceptance into the Meta Language Technology Partner Program affirms its leadership in using innovation to drive change, making it easier for more Africans to access reliable information in the languages they understand best.