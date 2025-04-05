My father loved to cook tasty dishes – Osita Osadebe’s son  

Okwy Osadebe

Okwuchukwu Osadebe is a son of one of Nigeria’s most famous highlife musicians, Late Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe. Okwy who is currently resting from rigours of exhilarating performances in a fully booked US tour of the Highlife sound makers international Band in which he performed at many venues in Los Angeles shares with FRED IWENJORA some memorable moments and intimate secrets of his late father who died May 11, 2007 at Westbury Hospital Connecticut, US. He also talks about his efforts in keeping alive the over four decades of musical legacy built by his father.

Read Also: Uromi Killing: Untold story of how villagers identified some of them as kidnappers before lynching

How do you feel to be a son of a famous musician like Osadebe?

I feel proud and humble. I constantly think about it and the responsibility that comes with it.

I know I shouldn’t feel that way, but when I think about him as a legend and the legacy he left us with, it weighs on me. I know I must protect that legacy and I am trying my best to do that. I still have a long way to go, though.

What fond memories do you remember of him?

Many fond memories indeed. First fond memory is that my dad was a legendary composer. He was also in complete command of his band.

He loved to cook. Whenever he got a little time off from his busy touring schedules, he would ask my elder brother and I to get some of his choice groceries. Then he would cook and he only allowed his male children into the kitchen to do all the chores and the cooking with him at such times. But at the end of it all, the entire family, whether it be the wives, the children, or the maids, everyone would partake in enjoying the meal.

To add to the fond memories. He would always have us, his kids, eat with him from his plates and ask the maids to get more food even when we might have become already filled. He would urge us to eat with him.

He was also a great philanthropist and lived his life for his people. He would play his songs and have me dancing in his living room while his friends were there and they would spray money at me and l was just a little boy but a good dancer in my tender age. So many fond memories.

How did you and the family take news of his death?

We took it hard and still do. It is still too hard for me to express the pain that I felt and still feel at this point.

Where were you when he breathed his last?

I was lying down resting when I got a phone call that he has been rushed back to the emergency room. I immediately got dressed and started driving to the hospital. I then called my mom who confirmed the sad news to me. She told me he was no more. I hung up and called my elder brother Obi and the reality began to set in immediately. We miss him much.

Your band has been powering on with shows…how far have you gone?

So far so good.

Yes, I am happy with what we have accomplished so far, but there is much more work ahead for me.

Do you have immediate plan with your band?

The immediate plan is to continue what I have been doing the entire time, and that is to keep the candle burning. Viz a viz keeping his huge music, legacy and legendary status alive. I have also made my own albums and promoting them. There are so many things under my sleeves, and that of my promoters, Odogwu Entertainment, led by Nnamdi Moweta. We just toured last summer.

We will be announcing further certain initiatives in due course. When we arrive at that point, we will let you know. As of right now, nothing has been finalized.

How do you feel to be promoted by same Nnamdi Moweta, veteran broadcaster and international promoter who promoted your late dad?

It’s the Lords doing that his love for my father and his music has extended to me. God bless him for not abandoning us.

Vanguard News