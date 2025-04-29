Mindset, key to overcoming infertility problem – Gynecologist

A Gynecologist, Dr Favour Ayodele, on Tuesday identified change of mindset as key to overcoming the problem of infertility in Nigeria.

Ayodele, who made the assertion in an interview with Newsmen in Lagos, said that the stigma, myths, beliefs and misconceptions around infertility, were the major factors aggravating the problem of infertility.

She frowned at the belief by some people that infertility was often caused by some forms of spiritual manipulations and incantations.

Ayodele decried that the stigma and beliefs have served as impediments limiting many with infertility problem from speaking out or seeking proper medical care.

The gynecologist explained that over 60 per cent of infertility cases were caused by the male counterpart, as against the belief and misconception that women were the cause of infertility issue in most marriages.

She emphasised the need for a proper public reorientation/education to change people’s mindset and provide them with the right information about infertility.

According to her, people need to change the mindset that infertility is ‘a spiritual thing’ or from the woman in most marriages.

“There’s need to change the mindset, stigma, beliefs and misconceptions surrounding infertility.

“The belief that the woman is usually the cause of infertility in a marriage is wrong because medically, over 60 per cent of infertility cases are caused by the men counterpart”.

The gynecologist emphasised that infertility was a health condition, which like every other health conditions, could be managed and treated.

She advised people with infertility problem to ensure they engaged the services of a competent and certified gynecologist for proper examination, counseling and treatment.

She said, “People need to actually move away from faulting one another when it comes to infertility issue. Infertility is never the fault of anybody, be it the man or woman.

“Infertility is just a health condition, which like every other health conditions, can be treated with appropriate medical care.

“For people with infertility challenge; all that matters is to first of all understand that you have the health condition.

“Then, move out to seek the service of competent gynecologist for adequate medical attention.

“Presently, there are various advanced methods of tackling infertility issue to ensure that the individual/couple have the desired children, which range from In vitro fertilisation (IVF), Intrauterine insemination (IUI), Surrogacy, among others,” she said