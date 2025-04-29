Meta releases standalone AI app, competing with ChatGPT

FILE PHOTO

Social media behemoth Meta unveiled its first standalone AI assistant app on Tuesday as it tries to take on ChatGPT by giving users a direct path to its generative artificial intelligence models.

“A billion people are using Meta AI across our apps now, so we made a new standalone Meta AI app for you to check out,” Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg said in a video posted on Instagram.

Zuckerberg said the app “is designed to be your personal AI” and would be primarily accessed through voice conversations with the interactions personalized to the individual user.

“We’re starting off really basic, with just a little bit of context about your interests,” the CEO said.

“But over time, you’re going be able to let Meta AI know a whole lot about you and the people you care about from across our apps, if you want.”

Embracing the company’s social media DNA, the app features a social feed allowing users to see AI-made posts by other users.

The new application also replaces Meta View as the companion app for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, allowing conversations to flow between glasses, mobile app and desktop interfaces, the company said.

The release comes as OpenAI stands as a leader of straight-to-user AI through its ChatGPT assistant that is regularly updated with new capabilities.

