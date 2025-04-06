Mbah to lead governor’s roundtable as commonwealth Investment Summit opens in London- CWEIC

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah is to lead State Governors Roundtable on unlocking opportunities in Enugu and beyond as the 2025 edition of the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit, CTIS, opens in London on Monday.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, CWEIC, at the weekend.

CWEIC, which has an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment, boasts of a network of over 140 Strategic Partners from both the public and private sectors and helps build vital relationships that drive economic growth and development in the Commonwealth’s 56 member countries.

According to CWEIC, the 2025 edition of CTIS, which holds from Monday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 8 at the historic Mansion House in London, would bring together the Commonwealth business community with Heads of Government, senior ministers, and representatives of Commonwealth governments.

“Following the Commonwealth Business Forum (CBF) and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa last October, this business-to-government summit will provide a platform to advance discussion, re-focus on critical issues, and ensure that Commonwealth business priorities are advanced.

“The Summit will feature plenary sessions and high-level roundtable discussions, supported by informal networking opportunities and one-to-one meetings, attracting some of the Commonwealth’s most high-profile participants. With over 400 delegates confirmed from more than 40 countries, CTIS 2025 is already heavily oversubscribed – highlighting the Commonwealth’s growing importance as a global network for trade and investment.

“In his capacity as Governor of Enugu State, HE Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah will be attending CTIS, and will lead a State Governors Roundtable on unlocking opportunities in Lagos and Enugu States. Theroundtable will also feature representatives from Acre Capital, Africa Exim Bank, British International Investment, Crown Agents Bank, KPMG, M&G Investments, Standard Chartered, and will provide an invaluable opportunity to tell Enugu’s story to the international business community.

“Confirmed speakers at CTIS include Hon. Lee Kinyanjui (Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade, and Industry, Kenya), Hon. Dr Jumoke Oduwole (Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria), HE Dr Hussain Ali Mwinyi (President of Zanzibar), HE Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Governor of Lagos State), The Rt Hon Alderman Alistair King (Lord Mayor of the City of London), Hon. Shirley Ayokor Botchwey (Secretary-General of the Commonwealth), as well as ministers from Gibraltar and Jersey.

CTIS 2025 will also feature representatives from major Commonwealth businesses, such as Lloyd’s, Open Capital, Arup, Crown Agents Bank, and Equity Bank Kenya, and representatives from major public investment organisations, such as British International Investment, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. CTIS 2025 will be sponsored by Zenith Bank, as Anchor Partner, and the Government of Cameroon, as Supporter.

“Discussions will focus on a wide variety of relevant issues, bringing together business leaders and senior policymakers. Sessions include high-level dialogues on reducing barriers to Commonwealth trade, unlocking investment in growth markets, artificial intelligence, and the global energy transition,” CWEIC stated.

Recall that the Mbah Administration in Enugu State and CWEIC had last December signed a strategic partnership agreement that would accelerate trade and investment inflow to the state.

Speaking during the partnership signing ceremony at the Government House, Enugu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CWEIC, Mrs. Rosie Glazebrook, expressed the organisation’s eagerness to support the investment drive of the Governor Mbah administration.

“Our organisation is there to drive trade and investment. We do this with very excellent convening power. We will bring this to bear in our partnership with Enugu State.

“Our organisation is there to support and collaborate to really showcase anything that Enugu is ready to offer in investment and trade. Our organisation’s aim is to look out for how we can bring down barriers to trade and to encourage investment,’ Glazebrook had also told state house correspondents on the occasion.