Matawalle, Defence Chief visit Borno to boost counter-insurgency

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Friday for a high-level operational visit to Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), the military’s counter-insurgency campaign in the North East.

The visit, according to a statement by Ahmad Dan Wudil, the minister’s media aide, aims to evaluate the troops’ operational readiness, boost morale among frontline personnel, and review strategies to restore lasting peace and stability in the region.

The statement underscored the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The trip comes amid growing concerns over resurgent attacks by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.

Earlier this month, Governor Babagana Zulum warned that the security situation was deteriorating, with insurgents dislodging military formations in areas such as Wulgo, Wajiroko, and Sabon Gari.

Zulum urged the federal government and security agencies to act decisively to prevent a reversal of the gains made in the fight against insurgency.

“While we appreciate the tremendous support from the federal government and the military, the current shift in focus away from the North East risks undermining our progress,” Zulum said, highlighting the need for renewed efforts to curb the escalating violence.

The minister’s visit signals a renewed commitment to addressing the security challenges in Borno, where sporadic attacks have raised fears among residents and displaced communities.

Operation HADIN KAI remains a cornerstone of Nigeria’s efforts to combat insurgency and restore stability to the troubled region.