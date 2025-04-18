Maresca confident he will survive Chelsea slump

Maresca

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said he maintains the full backing of the club’s owners despite growing disquiet among the Blues’ fanbase.

Qualification for the Conference League semi-finals on Thursday was overshadowed by boos that greeted the players at the end of their 2-1 quarter-final, second-leg defeat to Legia Warsaw.

Chelsea have also slipped to sixth in the Premier League after a run of five wins in 16 games.

“Absolutely yes, no doubt,” said Maresca when asked whether he felt backed the club’s hierarchy, who have sacked three managers in less than three years in charge at Chelsea.

“We have spent almost all season in a Champions League spot. We are in a European semi-final. So why now we need to change something? I don’t have any doubt about what we are doing and the way we are doing.

“For different reasons we had setbacks like (against Legia), but for me this makes us stronger for the future.”

Chelsea captain Reece James said his side had “disrespected” the Conference League with their performance at home to Legia after winning the first leg 3-0 in Poland last week.

“I think probably in part he was right in terms of, because of the first result, we tried to manage (the game) in the wrong way,” added Maresca.

“Probably he’s right in what he said. He sort of takes us inside the changing room.”

Maresca criticised James’ lack of leadership skills earlier this season and said the England right-back was now stepping forward as a role model.

“My target was just this one, to try to get more from him. And now he’s doing well also in terms of leadership,” said the Italian.

“When you don’t have a leader, at least you have to try to build some leaders. In this moment Reece is doing well. We have two or three players that are making the effort to help the rest.”