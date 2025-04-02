Man Utd ‘on right track’ despite 13th Premier League defeat: Dalot

Diogo Dalot believes Manchester United are “on the right track” despite suffering their 13th loss of a miserable Premier League campaign at Nottingham Forest.

Ruben Amorim’s men dominated possession in Tuesday’s match at the City ground but the third-placed hosts battled to a 1-0 win, courtesy of a stunning solo goal from United academy graduate Anthony Elanga.

United are a lowly 13th in the standings with just eight matches to play.

They are just one defeat away from equalling their record number of Premier League defeats in a single season, which was set under Erik ten Hag in the 2023/24 campaign.

Toothless United had 23 shots against Forest with no reward but defender Dalot sees promising signs as the side adapts to Amorim’s approach.

“(Our fighting spirit) shows how much we wanted and shows how much we want to change the situation, to not be in the position that we are, especially in the Premier League,” he told MUTV.

“And if we want to be competitive in the future, we have to start behaving like this and we have to perform like this.

“Then I think the results will come in the end, but this little bit will have to come first if you want to compete for the Premier League and the biggest titles.”

He added: “We still have to suffer a little bit, but in terms of trying to get out of this situation and trying to improve I think we are on the right track.”

United host Manchester City on Sunday before the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon in France next week.