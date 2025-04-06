LP vows to resist alleged plot to invade party offices

By John Alechenu

ABUJA – The Labour Party (LP) has vowed to resist an alleged plot by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to invade its offices in collaboration with the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee and the National Transition Committee of the NLC.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, the National Secretary of the Julius Abure-led Labour Party, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, made the party’s position known.

He said, “It has come to the attention of the leadership of the Labour Party that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is mobilizing its members, hired individuals, and some miscreants, in collaboration with the illegal Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee (NCC) and the National Transition Committee (NTC), to invade the National Secretariat of our party.”

According to Ibrahim, the invasion, allegedly funded by the Abia state government and a prominent leader in the party, is expected to begin on Monday, April 7, 2025.

“The NLC plans to unlawfully break into offices at the national headquarters, aiming to steal sensitive documents and vandalize party property,” he stated.

Ibrahim condemned the alleged actions, calling them irresponsible and a sign of desperation by the NLC. He emphasized that the Labour Union, which is prohibited by law from engaging in partisan politics, has previously mobilized miscreants to desecrate the Labour Party’s National Headquarters and vandalize its property.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court’s judgment delivered on April 5, 2025, was clear and unambiguous. The judgment mandates political parties to resolve their crises using internal mechanisms and that leadership issues are internal matters for the party to handle. “The judgment did not authorize the NLC, the National Caretaker Committee, or any other body to take over the leadership of the Labour Party,” Ibrahim added.

He reaffirmed that the LP leadership is intact and that Barrister Julius Abure, who was validly elected at the party’s convention in March 2024, remains the National Chairman. Any attempt to forcefully undermine the current leadership will be met with resistance.

Ibrahim also called on security agencies, including the Police and the DSS, to ensure that any activities that could disrupt the peace of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are promptly stopped and that those responsible for any illegal actions are apprehended and held accountable.