LP secretariat looting: Probe, prosecute perpetrators – Lagos chair Ekong tasks IGP, DSS

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate and prosecute those responsible for Monday’s attack and looting of its state secretariat.

Lagos LP Chairperson, Mrs. Dayo Ekong, made the call during a press briefing on Tuesday at the party’s secretariat, where she was joined by other members of the State Executive Committee.

According to Ekong, the attack took place while the principal officers of the party were in Abuja attending the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

She alleged that items carted away included hundreds of millions of naira, US dollars, sensitive documents, a smart television, bags of rice, and other valuables.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director of State Security to intervene in this matter,” Ekong said. “These enemies of democracy and the rule of law must be investigated, prosecuted, and made to pay dearly for this heinous crime.”

Describing the attackers as “debased, morally bankrupt, and conscienceless miscreants,” Ekong claimed they were led by one Mr. Rasheed Bamishe, who allegedly forcefully gained entry into the secretariat at 59 Oduduwa Way, GRA Ikeja.

She further alleged: “The hoodlums, armed with dangerous weapons, charms, and fetish objects, vandalised the offices of the chairman, secretary, and other principal officers. They destroyed furniture, looted properties worth hundreds of millions, and stole both local and foreign currencies.”

“They also took away sensitive files and documents after forcing open the file cabinets. Worst of all, they inflicted bodily harm on staff present that morning.”

Ekong claimed the attack had the support and sponsorship of “some highly placed individuals” within the Labour Party, particularly in Lagos State. “Their identities will be revealed at the appropriate time,” she added.

She emphasized that the actions of the attackers do not represent the values of the Labour Party. “LP stands for dedicated and patriotic Nigerians committed to building an egalitarian society based on the rule of law and social justice. This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

She vowed that the party would pursue legal action against all those involved, regardless of their status. “The long arm of the law must catch up with every person involved in this armed robbery and criminal vandalism. This is politics taken too far.”

Ekong reiterated that the leadership of the LP remains intact under Mr. Julius Abure at the national level and herself at the state level. “There are no vacancies in the leadership of the party. The Supreme Court has spoken, and that is final.”

Also speaking at the briefing, Lagos State LP Secretary, Mr. Sam Okpala, stressed the importance of justice: “The perpetrators must not go unpunished. Justice must be served to deter future occurrences.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that five staff members injured during the attack are currently responding well to medical treatment in various hospitals.