LP NEC passes vote of confidence in Abure-led NWC

Julius Abure

The National Executive Council (NEC) of Labour Party has passed a vote of confidence in the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee.

This was part of the resolutions at the party’s NEC meeting held in Abuja on Monday.

In a communique read out by the National Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar-Farouk,, the NEC expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court decision which, it said, had returned the power, glory and supremacy of political parties.

“The court asserted the supremacy of the party over its internal affairs and that leadership of a political party is not for any court to decide, as it is a no-go area for the court, and so the court did not sack the NWC leadership.

“Accordingly, NEC in session reaffirmed the Nnewi National Convention held on the 27th of March, 2024 that produced the current National Working Committee (NWC) members, under the chairmanship of Barrister Julius Abure.

“NEC-in-session notes the various anti-party activities of Gov. Alex Otti, including calling for unauthorised stakeholders’ meeting and usurping the powers of NEC.

“He (Otti) also conducted LGA election, using another political party.

“The governor has also intensified his effort to factionalise the party leadership by calling an illegal NEC scheduled to hold on Wednesday.

“His anti-party activities are unbecoming of a highly respected personality and this is no longer acceptable,” the communique read.

The LP NEC said that it would not hesitate to discipline the governor, in line with Article 19 of the party’s constitution.”

It also threatened to discipline any member who violated the party’s constitution, regardless of how big or powerful such individuals might be.

“NEC-in-session, in exercise of its duties, hereby cautions the former presidential candidate of our great party not to participate in any action capable of undermining the peace unity and integrity of the party, as the NEC will not hesitate to issue stiffer penalty if found culpable,” it said.

The NEC equally condemned the activities of the party’s House of Representatives caucus leader, Rep. Victor Ogene, saying that he had consequently been replaced with Mr Ben Etanabene.

On the Nov. 8 governorship election in Anambra and the 2027 general elections, Julius Abure said that the party was working to resolve the challenges.

He, however, said that the party would only field candidates who would be ready to promote its programmes.

Abure also said that the party was not opposed to coalition with other parties that would promote good governance.

“What the party is against is subversive activities that promote divisions in the party,” he said.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by members of NWC, national officers of the party, state chairmen and secretaries, stakeholders and co-opted NEC members.