LP Crisis: Arabambi explains why Lamidi Apapa took over Labour Party

Lamidi Apapa takes over LP after Supreme Court sacked Abure

By John Alechenu

The National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi, has said Comrade Apapa took over the leadership of the party in line with the Constitution.



Arabambi said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday.



He explained that, by virtue of the Supreme Court judgement that removed Barr. Julius Abure as National Chairman, and the next person in line, Lamidi Apapa, the Deputy National Chairman (South), takes over until a national Convention.



The factional spokesperson said, “Nature abhors a vacuum, and in our case in the Labour Party (LP), there is no vacuum at this stage because our constitution made adequate provision for this eventuality.



“It says, if the position of National Chairman becomes vacant by his removal, resignation, or he becomes incapacitated, Deputy National Chairman takes over.



“There is no provision for caretaker Committee or interim leadership or any name so-called outside of what our constitution stimulates.



“Senator Nanedi Usman and all those running around under the guise of leading our party are meddlesome interlopers who should not be taken seriously.”



Barely 24 hours earlier, party Stakeholders, under the leadership of the Labour Party (LP), Presidential Candidate Peter Obi and the Abia State Governor Alex Otti, affirmed the Senator Nenadi Usman-led LP -National Caretaker Committee to pilot the party’s affairs until a national convention is held to elect new leaders.



The decision followed the release of a Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court’s Judgment on Abure and Usman’s leadership tussle.

Vanguard News