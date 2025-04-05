Lokpobiri visits vandalized Tebedaba-Brass pipeline in Bayelsa, vows justice for attackers

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, on Saturday, visited the vandalized Tebedaba-Brass trunkline in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, vowing to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The attacked facility, located in the Opuama clan of Southern Ijaw, is owned by Oando Plc (formerly O and O), following its acquisition from the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC). It serves as a vital crude oil supply route to the Brass export terminal.

Lokpobiri, accompanied by top security officials—including the Brigade Commander of the 16th Brigade, Nigerian Army—and civilian security operators such as Chief David Lyon of Darlon Oil and Gas Ltd, Gabriel Jonah of Tenebo Security Services Ltd, and Tantita Security Services State Coordinator, Joshua Maciver, toured the damaged section of the 18-inch pipeline.

Describing the attack as “unfortunate and unacceptable,” Lokpobiri emphasized the economic importance of the facility and the federal government’s commitment to safeguarding national assets.

“This is a very important economic asset of the federation, and the government will do everything possible to ensure it is protected,” he said. “We will go after anybody linked to this crime, wherever they are hiding. We are all Ijaw people, and we know how to find ourselves. We will find them.”

He noted that the collaboration between security agencies, stakeholders, and surveillance contractors would ensure the culprits are apprehended and brought to book.

Lokpobiri warned that every day the trunkline remains shut causes substantial revenue loss—not just to the federal government and the operating company, but also to the host communities.

The Minister also pointed out that under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), host communities are entitled to a 3 per cent stake in oil operations, which makes them direct stakeholders in the protection of oil infrastructure.

“They suffer losses too when such assets are sabotaged,” he said, urging communities to remain vigilant and proactive in reporting suspicious activities.

He praised Oando for its prompt response and the commencement of repair works on the damaged pipeline.

“Everyone must understand they have a role to play. Report any suspicious movement—there’s no way someone around here wouldn’t have seen a boat or heard something. This is a shared responsibility,” Lokpobiri said. “The federal government is losing revenue, and the environment you depend on for fishing is being destroyed. It’s not beneficial to anyone to look the other way.”

He emphasized that while not everyone can be employed by security outfits like Tantita, the duty of protecting national assets is a collective one.