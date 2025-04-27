Liverpool crowned Premier League champions with four games to go

(L-R) Liverpool's English midfielder #17 Curtis Jones, Liverpool's Dutch striker #18 Cody Gakpo, Liverpool's Dutch midfielder #38 Ryan Gravenberch and Liverpool's English defender #78 Jarell Quansah celebrate on the final whistle in the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 27, 2025. Liverpool were crowned English champions for a record-equalling 20th time as a 5-1 rout of Tottenham on Sunday sealed their first Premier League title since 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)