Lightning kills herder, 12 cows in Kaduna community

Pictorial representation

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna —There was pandemonium in Matuak Giwa community, Bondon District, Moro’a Chiefdom of Kaura Local Government Area in Kaduna State after lightning allegedly killed a herder and 12 cows.

Confirming the incident to journalists, Village Head of Matuak Giwa, Chief Simon said that a herder was taking shelter from the rain with his cattle when the lightning occurred and killed the animals.

“The herder, a young man, the 12 cows, all died. It was tragic, the community is in shock,” he said.

Ardo Bondon District, Mallam Tanko Isiyaka, said the incident was frightening and called for prayers and support for the family of the herder who hailed from Bauchi.

The police were yet to react to the incident at press time.