Life of a journalist after retirement(4), by Eric Teniola

This is the concluding part of the narrative on the life of the Nigerian journalist after retirement. The focus last week was on journalism as a developing profession and journalists striving to adapt to new technology, or practising digital journalism, with some of them now bloggers who work from the comfort of their homes

I can tell you blogging is a rewarding way to hone your writing skills, explore new ideas and build an online presence that revolves around your passions and expertise. You’ll get the chance to inspire, educate and entertain your readers—and as your blog grows, you can even start making money and turn it into a full-time job or use it to start a business.

In other words, blogging is the first step towards finally pursuing your dream job or favourite hobby, so you really can’t go wrong. While starting a blog might seem daunting, I’m going to walk you through every step to make it as smooth and successful as possible. The process is actually quite easy, and you’ll have your blog up and running, as well as your first blog post written before you know it. When the journalist was regularly going to the office in his prime time, the family was the victim for lack of time, care and neglect. Now that the journalist no longer goes to the office, he or she must find time for his or her family- the kids and the grandchildren.

As we all know, the family is the most important thing in this world. Family is important because it offers emotional support, nurtures a feeling of belonging, encourages educational growth, and fosters cognitive development. A family meets diverse needs throughout the various phases of life, from infancy through old age. A good family is a source of emotional support and unconditional love. Families shape an individual’s identity and belonging from old age. As social creatures, belonging to a group is important for our self-concept. Families provide a sense of social identity, a sense of self, and a feeling that we belong to something larger than ourselves.

Families instill values, beliefs, and norms in children that support a peaceful, well-functioning society. They teach kids fundamental social skills like language, customs, roles, and norms. They also shape children’s pro-social behaviours like cooperation, respect and contribution to the community. Well-socialised children grow into productive adult citizens. I don’t think there is a better alternative than a good family. No matter the power, money and fame, there is no better prize than the family. Family adds value to life.

Concluded

•Eric Teniola, a former director at the Presidency, wrote from Lagos.