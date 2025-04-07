LGs have no excuse not to execute projects – Gov Eno

Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has stated that local government councils in the state have no excuse not to execute impactful projects that enhance the socioeconomic well-being of grassroots communities.

He made the assertion over the weekend in Eket Local Government Area, shortly before inaugurating the newly constructed 5,000-capacity Eket City Hall and laying the foundation stone for an ultra-modern legislative complex.

Represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Frank Archibong, the governor said the projects align with the ARISE Agenda of his administration.

“I am excited to be in Eket. This is a landmark project. Whenever you see this picture anywhere, you’ll know it’s Eket,” he said. “Though it serves the Eket Senatorial District, the hall is also available for use by the state. This is the ARISE Agenda at work in Eket Local Government.”

He emphasized that the City Hall would serve not only as a center for events but also as a revenue-generating asset for the council. “Local government councils in Akwa Ibom have no excuse not to execute projects,” he declared.

Highlighting the scope of the occasion, he added, “This three-pronged event—the disbursement of a N50 million grant, the foundation laying of the legislative chamber, and the commissioning of this magnificent edifice—will be remembered in the annals of this land’s history.”

Speaking earlier, Chairman of Eket Local Government Area, Mr. Akaniyene Tommey, said the projects reflect his administration’s commitment to supporting the transformative ARISE Agenda.

“The Eket City Hall is more than just a building; it is a symbol of unity and progress,” he noted. “With a 5,000-seat capacity, complemented by offices and a mini-conference hall, the facility is designed to host major events, conferences, and social gatherings.”

He emphasized the economic potential of the hall, stating that it would drive internally generated revenue and create employment opportunities.

On the empowerment front, Tommey highlighted the launch of the Eket ARISE Empowerment Initiative SmallBiz Grant, which disbursed N50 million to 500 entrepreneurs. “This is a clear demonstration of our resolve to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are the backbone of our local economy—just as His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, has prioritized SME empowerment,” he said.

“The impact of this grant will be far-reaching—stimulating local businesses, boosting productivity, and improving the standard of living for our people,” he concluded.