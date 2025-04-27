LG polls: Adele submits nomination form to APC, pleads for support

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As the race for the local government progresses Prince Adewale Adele yesterday submitted a nomination form for the local government chairman ticket representing the Isale-Eko in Lagos Island.

Supporters were hrown into ecstatic as the local government chairmanship aspirant, Adele appeared in the midst of his supporters holding primary election nomination form.

The supporters, under the aegis of Prince Adele Adewale Abolaji Taofiq (PAAAT) Support Group, later accompanied Prince Adele to submit the nomination form at the Secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogba, Ikeja.

In his brief speech to his supporters, Prince Adewale Adele who thanked his supporters for being steadfast, committed and optimistic about his victory at the primary election, assured the residents of Lagos Island Local Government Area of improved service delivery.

He said that his priority is to create a brighter future, promising to bring about positive changes to the lives of people in the area.

He promised to devise means of providing skill acquisition opportunities, accelerating developments in entrepreneurship, transportation, education, health care services, as well as creating jobs and investments for the people living in the council area.

“My great supporters, I appreciate your staunch support since the commencement of this political struggle. You’ve been a wonderful pillar and impetus to achieve this goal of becoming the next Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government Area.

“My immediate priority is to set enviable standard for governance, create brighter future through provision of job opportunities, better health care services, transportation, reconstruction of roads, entrepreneurship and investments for our people, ” he said.

Responding, the Chairman of PAAAT Support Group, Alhaji Tunde Abdul- Wahab, informed the gathering that the entering of Prince Adele into the local council politics has signified a new dawn in the council area.

We support Prince Adele as the next Executive Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government.

“With a heart committed to progress and excellence, Prince Adele embodies integrity, innovation, and inclusivity.” he said.

He therefore expressed the group’s profound gratitude for Adele’s tireless efforts in transforming lives and igniting brighter opportunities for all in the council area. “Together, let us march forward in unity and purpose,” he concluded.