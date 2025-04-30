Lejja community urges Gov. Mbah to tackle erosion, fulfill road project promise

Lejja community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has appealed to Governor Peter Mbah to urgently address the erosion menace threatening the Nsukka-Lejja-Aku Road, warning that the road is at risk of total collapse after just a few rainfalls.

The community made the call on Wednesday, expressing concern over the hardship residents and road users could face if the situation is left unattended.

They also reminded the governor of his campaign promise to complete the remaining 5-kilometre stretch of the Lejja-Nsukka Road, a key infrastructure demand during his visit to the community prior to the 2023 elections.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Professor Damian Opata, a prominent stakeholder and former member of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Yola (now Modibo Adama University), emphasized the importance of the road to the socio-economic wellbeing of the people.

“Governor Mbah promised to complete the remaining 5KM of the road situated within Nsukka-Ulo Umuoda area. We are hopeful that he will fulfill that promise soon,” Prof. Opata stated.

He commended the governor’s ongoing infrastructural drive across the state, describing it as transformative and capable of attracting investment and boosting agricultural productivity.

Lejja, a community of historical significance known for its ancient iron smelting sites dating back to 2000 BC, is also a major producer of agricultural goods such as palm wine, garden egg, and the renowned Nsukka pepper.

The community urged the state government to act swiftly to prevent further deterioration of the road and reaffirm its commitment to rural development.