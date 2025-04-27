Faridah Niniola

By Faridah Niniola

Life is a journey filled with ups and downs. We have all faced setbacks and failures at some points in our lives. It could be a personal issue, a professional problem or even health difficulties. These experiences can leave us feeling defeated and sometimes even lose hope. However, it is in those moments that we have a choice, we can let our struggles defeat us or we discover the power of resilience and use this as an opportunity to rise again.

Learning to rise again after falling is a crucial life skill that can help us navigate the complexities of life.

Now, talking of resilience. Resilience is the capacity to withstand or to recover quickly from difficulties. It is about being able to adapt to difficult situations, and to emerge stronger and more capable than ever before. Resilience is not just about coping with challenges but about growing and learning from them also. When we develop resilience, we become better equipped to handle the uncertainties of life, and we are more likely to achieve our goals and realize our potential.

Despite the importance of resilience, It can be difficult to develop. There are some factors that could stand in the way and one of which is fear of failure. The fear of failure can be a major obstacle to resilience. When we are afraid to fail, we may become reluctant to take risks and hesitant to take on new challenges.

Another important factor is Lack of support. Without a strong support network, it can be difficult to find the motivation and encouragement we need to keep going. The last but not the least would be past traumas. Traumatic experiences can leave deep scars and make it challenging to develop resilience.

While resilience can be challenging to develop, here are several strategies that can help.

Develop a growing mindset. By developing a growing mindset, it is the belief that our abilities and mindset can grow through hardwork. When we have a growth mindset, we are more likely to view challenges as opportunities for growth and learning.

Another strategy is learning from failure. Instead of viewing failure as a negative experience, we can use it as an opportunity to learn and grow. By taking time to analyse the causes and reasons for failure and identifying areas for improvement, we can develop new skills and strategies.

It is also very important to build a support network or team. Surrounding ourselves with positive and supportive people can help us stay motivated and encouraged, even during difficult times.

There are many inspiring examples of resilience in real life. J.K Rowling’s resilience is evident in her journey from a single, struggling mother living on welfare when she began writing the Harry Potter series. Despite facing numerous rejections and setbacks, Rowling preserved and went on to become one of the most successful authors in the world. This unwavering determination exemplifies resilience in the face of adversity. Another very good example is the story of Malala Yousafzai, demonstrating her unwavering determination to fight for education despite facing immense adversity. She was shot by the Tabilians for advocating girls’ education, yet she survived, continued her activism and even became the youngest Nobel peace prize winner. This demonstrates resilience by not allowing past traumatic events to extinguish her passion.

In conclusion, resilience is not just about bouncing back from adversity; it is about growing and learning from our experiences. When we develop resilience, we become better equipped to handle the uncertainties of life, and we are more likely to achieve our goals and realize our potential. So, the next time you face a setback or challenge, remember that you have the power to rise again.

Faridah Niniola writes from Lagos, Nigeria.