Lead Poisoning Outbreak: FG orders illegal miners to leave Zamfara

…indicts traditional rulers for outbreak

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Federal Government, Tuesday, ordered illegal miners to leave Zamfara State with immediate effect following the outbreak of lead poisoning.

The order was given by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake as contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, where he said all mining activities are still on hold until the release of standard operating procedures that will guide the resumption of exploration in the State.

According to the statement, the Minister reacting to news reports of recent lead poisoning in Bugundu Local Government Area in Zamfara State, said the ban on mining in the State in the last six years meant there shouldn’t have been any reason for lead poisoning.

Meanwhile, the Minister indicted the traditional rulers and local institutions, saying the outbreak was an evidence that they allowed illegal miners to operate in their areas in flagrant violation of the ban.

He said: “Every citizen should obey the laws and regulations established by constituted authorities. Our revered traditional institutions and local authorities, which are funded from the federation accounts, have an even higher responsibility to enforce government directives.

“However, where they demonstrate wilful negligence and abdicate their responsibilities, they perpetrate a state of anomie with dire consequences, as we are witnessing in this case.

“To mitigate the situation, experts and ministry officials’ reports will recommend specific interventions enabling us to stave off future calamities.”

However, he (Alake) commended the government of Zamfara State for deploying emergency services to the area and called for more collaboration between the state and officials of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in the state.

“We must work together to kick out illegal miners from all corners to protect the lives of innocent citizens endangered by the desperation of a few individuals to make money at all costs”, he said.

According to the statement, the Minister said soon there will be a release of comprehensive standard operating procedures to guide the resumption of mining in Zamfara State.

Meanwhile, the Minister also explained that the procedures shall address cases of existing holders of mining licensess and fresh applicants, compliance with community development agreements, and beneficiation and remediation efforts to overhaul the mining sector in the state.

He also expressed optimism and reiterated that the recent approval of the deployment of satellite technology to monitor mining nationwide will put an end to illegal mining and other sharp practices in the sector.