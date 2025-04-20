Lateef Adedimeji, wife, Adebimpe become ambassadors of KON Group in Nigeria

By Ayo Onikoyi

Talented Nollywood actor and producer of the acclaimed epic movie; Lisabi, Lateef Adedimeji, and his wife, a sensational actress, Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji, have been jointly signed as brand ambassadors for KON Group Qatar, an international consulting firm based in Doha.

Announcing the partnership in a statement he personally signed, Lateef expressed his excitement: “My wife and I are beyond thrilled to announce that we’ve signed a mega deal as ambassadors for KON Group Qatar, an international consulting firm based in Doha, which specializes in business management, cultural consultancy, and global partnerships.”

As the faces of KON Group in Nigeria and across Africa, the couple will play a key role in empowering entrepreneurs, businesses, and industries through innovative services in areas such as: Project Planning and Management, Business Development, Communication Strategies, Public-Private Partnerships, Medical Tourism (including innovative, surgery-free solutions), Business Consulting, Digital Life Coaching and Cultural Consultancy and Artistic Diplomacy.

With this new role, Lateef and Adebimpe join the ranks of internationally recognised Nigerian talents making significant impacts across the globe.

Lateef concluded in the statement: “With this honour, my wife and I are committed to improving Nigeria’s image on the global stage. We aim to showcase our country as a powerhouse in entertainment and other sectors, making Nigeria a nation to be reckoned with.”