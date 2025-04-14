LASTMA vows crackdown on one-way offenders

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has said vehicles caught driving against traffic (one-way) will be impounded and fully prosecuted under existing legal provisions.

LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, issued the warning in a statement on Sunday by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki was responding to a head-on crash involving three heavy-duty trucks at the Flour Mills corridor, heading toward Airways in Apapa.

Preliminary findings showed an empty flatbed truck, driving one-way, collided with two oncoming container-laden Mark trucks.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities, although the incident significantly disrupted traffic within the affected area.

It was discovered that none of the trucks had visible number plates, violating traffic and vehicle identification regulations.

LASTMA officers quickly arrived to manage traffic and ensure safety, then handed the vehicles over to the Police at Area ‘B’ Command, Apapa.