‘Language can delay your goals’ – Nigerian woman who left Germany for UK

A young Nigerian woman, Nicky Sommy Ugom, has taken to Facebook to explain why she made the decision to leave Germany for the United Kingdom, citing language barriers as a major factor behind her relocation.

In a post on Facebook, Nicky opened up about the struggles she faced while living in Germany, particularly with the German language, which she said became a stumbling block in her pursuit of personal goals.

“Whenever people ask me why I left Germany 🇩🇪 to UK 🇬🇧. The first thing that comes to my mind is ‘I no come abroad come learn language,’” she wrote.

While acknowledging that there were other reasons that contributed to her decision to leave Germany, Nicky emphasized that the language challenge was a significant one.

“Apart from other factors that made me to leave that country, language was a big challenge but am not saying it’s not something one can’t cope with o,” she explained.

Although she described Germany as a generally okay country, she warned others that the language could pose a setback for those with ambitious goals.

“The country in general is ok but the language can be a delay for you to reach your goal,” she added.

Vanguard News