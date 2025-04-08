Lagos police bust baby factory, rescue 10 victims, arrest 3 operators

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of 11 victims and arrest of three individuals involved in operating a baby factory in the Ijegun area of the state.

Speaking to newsmen, yesterday, at the state police command, the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, noted that the illegal operation was uncovered on April 5, 2025, following a tip-off.

Police operatives swiftly mobilised detectives to the scene, where they arrested the operator of the facility, one Mariam Vincent, 35, with two accomplices, Orie Ruth, 23, and Ujunwa Ifeanyi, 18.

Explaining further, he said during the raid, officers were able to rescue several victims, including three children of seven, five and two years old.

In total, seven women and three children, all held against their will, were rescued during the operation.

The adult victims have been identified as Precious (24), Magdalene (25), Adaobi (23), Princess (22), Ifeanyi (25) and Amaka (26). The children rescued were Destiny, a seven-year-old boy, Miracle, a five-year-old girl and Success, a two-year-old girl.

The rescued individuals are currently receiving appropriate care and support.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to abducting their victims from different parts of the state for the purpose of running a baby factory. Police said investigation was ongoing and the suspects would be charged accordingly.

Highlighting the activities of the command in the last two weeks during the briefing, Hundeyin said: “A total of 39 suspects who engaged in various crimes, including murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, child stealing, vandalism, illegal operation of a baby factory, illegal possession of firearms, and illicit drugs were arrested.”

In a related development, operatives attached to the Lagos State Police Command successfully rescued two victims abducted by kidnappers who stormed the Igbe Alagemo community in Ijede, Ikorodu, on the night of March 26, 2025.

The rescue operation, which culminated in the safe return of the victims on March 29, followed a distress call received by the police at approximately 9p.m., on the night of the incident.

Addressing newsmen, Hundeyin said: “Armed kidnappers invaded the quiet community, forcefully entering the residence of a 40-year-old man identified as Dare. The attackers shot and killed his security dog before abducting him.

“Not stopping there, the kidnappers proceeded to a neighbouring house, where they seized a second victim, 25-year-old Rodiat, under similarly violent circumstances.

“Responding to the emergency call, operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, in collaboration with the joint task force and local stakeholders, launched an intensive manhunt. After three days of coordinated efforts, the victims were rescued unhurt at approximately 11:56 p.m. on March 29.

“The victims were immediately reunited with their families, and the area is now relatively calm,” the police confirmed in a statement.

“Surveillance continues, and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.”