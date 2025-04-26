Lagos LG polls: Group call for fair representation in Lagos Island

APC flags

Ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State, the Concerned Lagos Island Youths have called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure fairness, transparency, and inclusivity in the selection of candidates.

In a statement on Saturday, the group urged the party leadership in Lagos Island to prioritise grassroots support, merit, and community engagement over political patronage and imposition.

“For too long, the tradition of imposition has cast a shadow over our internal democratic processes. Time and again, candidates with grassroots support, track records of service, and genuine commitment to the party’s values have had their ambitions dashed at the eleventh hour and replaced by handpicked individuals with little to no connection with the communities they are meant to serve.

“This practice is not only anti-people; it is anti-party. It demoralises loyal members, weakens internal cohesion, and risks alienating the very base that sustains our political machinery,” the statement reads in part.

The group emphasised that this election cycle should mark a new era for the APC, one where candidates are chosen based on their track records, popularity, and commitment to the party’s values, not just political connections. “The people of Lagos Island deserve leaders they can identify with—leaders who have shown service beyond the campaign trail,” the group said.

Highlighting the crucial role of youth in past elections, the Concerned Lagos Island Youths reiterated the need to empower young people within the party. “Young people were crucial in securing victories for the APC, and it is unjust to continue denying them leadership roles based on the false claim of ‘inexperience’,” the group asserted. “How can experience be gained without the opportunity to lead?”

The group also expressed support for young aspirants seeking councillorship and chairmanship positions in the upcoming elections, urging the APC not to stifle this wave of new leadership. “The APC must not stifle the aspirations of the youth by reverting to the usual pattern of endorsing disconnected candidates,” they stated.

In conclusion, the Concerned Lagos Island Youths called for a fair and inclusive election process, stressing that internal democracy and transparency are essential to the future success of the APC. “This is not just about one candidate; it’s about ensuring our party’s integrity and the trust of the people. Let the process be fair, and let the people choose their leaders,” the group concluded.