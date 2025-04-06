Lagos group faults Pedro’s nomination as Ambassador

Femi Pedro

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS — AN indigenous group known as the De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, Sunday, kicked against the nomination of former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr Femi Pedro as an Ambassadorial nominee representing the state.

The group, in a statement by its Media Office, said it opposed Pedro’s appointment saying he is not an indigene of Lagos State.

The statement reads: “It has come to our attention that Femi Pedro is being considered for appointment as an Ambassador representing Lagos State. We strongly oppose this move and urge all well-meaning Lagosians to speak out against it before the appointment is finalized.

“Femi Pedro is not an indigene of Lagos State, regardless of him being “appointed” once as Deputy Governor for whatever reason favouring the party, and as such should not be presented as a representative of our state in any national or international capacity.

“The continued use of Lagos State’s constitutional quota for non-indigenes is both unjust and unacceptable. We must not allow a repeat of what happened with the recent ministerial appointment, where the true sons and daughters of Lagos State were sidelined in favour of outsiders.

“The ambassadorship is a critical platform that should reflect the voice, interest and heritage of Lagos State and its indigenous people. We deserve authentic representation at all levels of government, particularly in appointments that are meant to serve the interests of our state.

“We call on all Lagos-based political leaders, traditional rulers, community associations, and concerned citizens to rise in defence of our rights. We must demand that the Lagos State quota is reserved strictly for qualified indigenes, who have lived the Lagos experience and can genuinely represent our culture, values and aspirations.

“This is not just about one nomination; it is about preserving the dignity, identity and rightful place of Lagosians in the national landscape.

“Let it be known — we will not remain silent anymore while our state is continually being shortchanged because of political expediency and gerrymandering by those who are determined to keep the indigenes of the state in perpetual servitude in order to achieve their political objectives.

“To this end, we call to the Department of State Services, DSS, and others involved in the screening of nominees for ambassadorial positions not to screen or confirm Femi Pedro because he is not an indigene of Lagos State.”