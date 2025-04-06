Lagos Govt issues stop-work orders to developers violating waterfront setback regulations

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development (MWID), has issued several stop-work orders and contravention notices to developers who have violated the state’s established waterfront setback regulations.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu, made the announcement over the weekend during an inspection tour of ongoing construction projects across the state.

The MWID monitoring team inspected several estates, including Megamound Estate via Lekki County, Victoria Crest III and IV, Oral Estate, and Pine Estate along Orchid Road, Ajah, where numerous structures were flagged for encroaching on designated waterfront setback areas.

Alebiosu called on all stakeholders to comply with the waterfront regulatory laws and obtain proper approvals from the ministry before initiating any development near the state’s waterfronts. He also warned that further visits to the areas would result in a full clampdown, urging violators to cease immediately or face legal consequences.