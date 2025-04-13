Lagos Deputy Governor Hamzat advocates redesign of secondary education curriculum

Obafemi Hamzat

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has emphasized the need to redesign Nigeria’s secondary education curriculum, environment, and expectations to better prepare future leaders.

Speaking at the 80th Anniversary of Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo, held over the weekend with the theme “Inspiring the Future”, Hamzat stated that Nigeria must rethink, reimagine, and reinvest in basic education to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving world.

“Secondary education is not merely a transitional phase in the educational journey,” he said, “but rather, the training ground of leadership—a vital stage where minds are molded, characters are sculpted, and visions are birthed.”

He called on private sector stakeholders, development partners, civil society organisations, alumni associations, and community leaders to align with the vision for a truly future-focused secondary education system. “Education must become the new national security, and classrooms the new chambers of leadership formation,” he declared.

Hamzat further noted that the foundation of a nation’s leadership potential lies in the quality of its education system. “No nation can rise above the quality of its education, and no generation can transcend the leadership limitations of its youth,” he said.

Describing secondary school as the bridge between childhood and adulthood, he stressed the importance of values such as resilience, accountability, civic consciousness, and moral discipline in the leadership journey.

“Leadership today demands more than authority—it requires empathy, foresight, technological fluency, and moral courage,” Hamzat added. He also highlighted the changing dynamics of today’s youth and the need for education to keep pace.

In Lagos State, he said, the government recognizes education as the most powerful equalizer and a key driver of economic mobility. The current administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda places education and technology at the heart of sustainable development, with investments in secondary school education being deliberate, strategic, and transformative.

“These efforts go beyond academics—they’re about nurturing holistic leaders who can solve problems, communicate effectively, build consensus, and act with moral clarity,” he noted.

Hamzat also called for universities and think tanks to support curriculum development and research, and advocated for integrating leadership development, ethics, and public speaking into every secondary school program.

In his remarks, Dr. Wale Okediran, National President of the Olivet Old Students Association (NOSA), said Olivet Baptist High School has long fostered a curriculum that promotes both academic excellence and character development. The school’s achievements in academics, sports, and leadership training, he said, are a testament to this holistic approach.

Earlier, Dr. Olusegun K. Ahmadu, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the 80th Anniversary, described the event as a celebration of transformation and legacy. He encouraged alumni to reconnect, honor the school’s past, and contribute to its future.

The celebration concluded with the presentation of awards to distinguished alumni who have made significant contributions to society in various fields.