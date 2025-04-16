Lagos Assembly: Obasa hails court ruling overturning his removal

Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has hailed a court ruling overturning his removal as “illegal, unconstitutional and null and void.”

Obasa expressed this in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday, shortly after the judgement was delivered.

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, gave the ruling on Wednesday.

The court declared Obasa’s removal during an official trip to the United States illegal, unconstitutional, and without legal standing.

It also nullified all proceedings and resolutions made by the Assembly on Jan. 13, the day of his removal.

Reacting, Obasa said the judgement would encourage Assembly members to move forward with unity and renewed purpose.

He said: “This is a victory for the Lagos State House of Assembly as an institution, and for both present and future members.

“The court’s decision today further strengthens our resolve to advance together in unity as lawmakers.

“We remain committed to working in harmony, for the benefit of our constituents, Lagos State, and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

The Speaker urged fellow lawmakers to move past the events and embrace peace, unity, and collaboration.

Obasa filed a suit on Feb. 12 through his lawyer, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), challenging the legality of his removal.

He argued the Assembly was on recess and he was abroad, making the session used to remove him invalid and unauthorised.

Obasa maintained that the session lacked proper authority or a formal delegation of power from the Speaker’s office.

He listed the House of Assembly and Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, as defendants in the suit.

His legal challenge was based on nine grounds, citing the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Assembly Standing Orders.

The court’s decision voids all actions taken during the Assembly session held on Jan. 13. (NAN)