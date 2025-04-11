Labour Party DG demands unity as internal crisis deepens

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Director General of the Labour Party’s Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration, Marcel Ngogbehei, has urged party members to remain united and steadfast in the face of escalating internal challenges threatening the party’s stability.

This appeal comes amid reports of unconstitutional and unlawful attempts by certain individuals to destabilise the party.

In a statement signed by Ngogbehei, the DG condemned the actions of those seeking to undermine the Labour Party’s progress. He described such efforts as temporary disruptions that would ultimately fail in the face of the party’s enduring vision.

Ngogbehei hailed the unwavering commitment and volunteer spirit of members who have driven the party’s grassroots revival in recent months, despite the absence of financial incentives.

He called on party faithful to resist provocation, maintain discipline, and uphold the values of truth, justice, and the rule of law.

“Together, we have become a family, bound not just by politics, but by purpose,” Ngogbehei stated, acknowledging the sacrifices made by members who continue to support the party selflessly.

He again condemned what he termed unconstitutional and unlawful attempts by a few individuals to destabilise the party, warning that such actions were doomed to fail.

“Those who seek to destroy the Labour Party through illegal activities will not succeed. Their mission is temporary, but our vision is eternal,” he declared.

The DG reaffirmed the Directorate’s commitment to upholding the party’s constitution and defending the aspirations of Nigerians who see the Labour Party as a symbol of hope and change.

“In times like these, unity, discipline, and a commitment to justice are our greatest weapons,” Ngogbehei emphasised.

Amid growing concerns over internal power struggles, he encouraged members to remain resilient and optimistic. He assured them that the party would emerge stronger from its current challenges and stressed the importance of staying focused on the party’s mission and working collectively to resolve internal issues.