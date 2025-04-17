Kogi Revenue Services initiates moves to block revenue leakages

Kogi State Internal Revenue Service.

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has once again warned illegal revenue collectors in the state to desist from the unconstitutional act to avoid facing the full wrath of the law.

The Executive Chairman of KGIRS, Sule Salihu Enehe, gave the warning in Lokoja on Wednesday while interacting with journalists about the revenue service’s activities.

Enehe, who vehemently vowed that the agency would continue to block all leakages in the system to boost the state’s revenue generation, promised that perpetrators of the illegal act would be apprehended and prosecuted according to the existing laws.

“We are aware that despite our efforts, some individuals still hide under transport unions to collect certain amounts of money from motorcycle and tricycle operators.

“They block roads in Adankolo junction, suya junction near the federal university Lokoja, first 200 housing unit junction, old market among other places”, he mentioned.

The Chairman maintained that collection of revenue due for Kogi state is the statutory function of KGIRS as spelt out by the law, advising those indulging in illegal collection of revenue to change trade, stressing that the revenue agency would not have mercy for offenders.

“We will not relent on our oars until we rid the state of illegal tax collectors because their actions and activities are already posing a security threat to the state. They blocked highways at will to extort money from people in the name of tax collection, and we don’t know them.

“The law for revenue collection in Kogi State is very clear to everyone, and we don’t expect any union to collect revenue meant for the government. It is illegal, and we are appealing to the security agencies in the state to assist us so that we can continually clamp down heavily on them.

“If they refused to change trade and leave the illegal act, we will not be tired of clamping down on them because no body is above the law in Kogi state”, he stated.

Speaking on the ongoing process of implementing the Land Use Charged Law, the Executive Chairman of KGIRS stated that the law’s implementation would pave the way for better infrastructure, improved public services and a greater future for the people of Kogi State.

“When fully implemented, it can foster data-driven decision making, pave the way for the development of smart cities and jobs creation in the state.

“And in line with the ongoing tax reforms, the law aims at streamlining revenue collection , promote transparency and to ensure that all stakeholders contribute their fair share towards the development of Kogi state”, he stated.

Vanguard News