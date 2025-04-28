Klinsmann urges Southeast to stick with Tinubu against 2027 coalition

Prominent sociopolitical analyst and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, Pharmacist Chinedu Ikeagwuonwu Klinsmann, has called on the people of the South-East to steadfastly support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

In a statement issued on Monday, Klinsmann cautioned the Southeast against being swayed by desperate politicians and discredited political actors forming a so-called coalition, whose aim is simply to whip up old religious and ethnic sentiments in an attempt to seize power. He reminded Nigerians that the same tactics were deployed in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, where fear-mongering about a Muslim-Muslim ticket was used to manipulate voters.

“Nearly two years into the Tinubu Presidency, it is evident to all that Islamization is not on the agenda of this administration. President Tinubu remains committed to a united, secular Nigeria, governed by equity and justice,” Klinsmann stated.

Klinsmann noted that while the South-East gave President Tinubu very little support at the 2023 polls, the President has proven himself as a true leader for all Nigerians, regardless of tribe, religion, or political affiliation. He pointed to the President’s historic signing into law of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) Act as a major milestone, aimed at fostering infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and economic revitalization across the region.

He further highlighted key projects and initiatives that underscore President Tinubu’s commitment to the region. These include the successful completion of the Second Niger Bridge, which has significantly eased transportation and boosted economic activities in the region; the rehabilitation of critical federal highways like the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, and Owerri-Aba Road; and the ongoing Eastern Rail Line project linking Port Harcourt to Maiduguri. Klinsmann cited that over 400 kilometers of road infrastructure have been reconstructed under President Tinubu’s leadership, with a ₦150 billion investment in the South-East’s road network since 2023.

In the energy sector, Klinsmann lauded the inauguration of the $800 million Geometric Power Plant in Aba, which now provides electricity to nine local government areas, significantly enhancing industrial productivity in Abia State and beyond. He also mentioned the strategic development of the Anambra Basin’s oil and gas reserves, which is set to unlock massive energy potential and attract investments to the region.

Klinsmann pointed out that President Tinubu has supported the establishment of the 5th Expanded National MSME Clinic in Enugu, directly empowering small businesses across the region. He also referenced the presidential initiative upgrading the proposed Abia Airstrip to an International Cargo Airport at Nsulu, a project poised to connect the South-East industrial hub to global markets.

Furthermore , Klinsmann emphasized that no President or Head of State in Nigeria’s history has demonstrated as much genuine goodwill to the Ndigbo as President Tinubu.

Klinsmann advised the South-East not to waste valuable political time, but to embrace President Tinubu wholeheartedly and drive his second-term bid, stressing that it is only through sustained political engagement that the region can achieve its long-cherished dream of producing a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction. He maintained that Tinubu’s courageous decision to fly a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023 shattered the myth of religious and ethnic politics in Nigeria, creating a new template where competence and capacity are paramount.

“President Tinubu’s administration is better poised to lay a realistic template for the actualization of a Nigerian President from the South-East region, because he has successfully broken the jinx of ethnic and religious sentiments that stifle our political and socio-economic development as a nation,” stated Klinsmann.

On the current economic challenges facing the nation, Klinsmann admitted that hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and the floating of the naira has caused widespread discomfort. However, he insisted that these were necessary measures to rescue Nigeria’s economy from imminent collapse. “President Tinubu inherited a battered economy. If he had not taken bold decisions early, Nigeria would have sunk into an irredeemable economic abyss,” Klinsmann explained.

Citing recent data from the World Bank and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Klinsmann noted that Nigeria’s economy is showing signs of recovery. According to the NBS, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.46% in the fourth quarter of 2024, a notable improvement driven by reforms in the oil sector, services, and agriculture. Similarly, the World Bank has projected a gradual rebound of Nigeria’s economy in 2025, attributing the recovery to fiscal reforms, targeted palliative programs, and renewed investor confidence.

Klinsmann likened the Tinubu Administration’s early economic policies to a necessary surgery that causes temporary pain but prevents long-term death. He stressed that the removal of the fraudulent fuel subsidy regime, which hitherto benefitted only a microscopic segment of the population at the expense of the majority, has freed billions of naira monthly, resulting in higher monthly allocations to states and local governments.

“Governors now have unprecedented funds at their disposal. It is time citizens hold their governors accountable for service delivery and prudent management of security votes. If the security votes received by our governors are prudently and diligently utilized, the insecurity ravaging some parts of the country would have long been nipped in the bud,” he said.

Klinsmann concluded by stating that the South-East must think strategically and realize that by working with President Tinubu, the region’s economic empowerment, infrastructural development, and political relevance will be greatly enhanced.

“President Tinubu is a blessing in disguise for the Ndigbo. He has sown the seeds of justice, equity, and inclusion. It is now left for us to water them with support and partnership. With Tinubu as President beyond May 29th 2027, the South-East can rest assured that the current developmental trajectory of the region will be sustained,” Klinsmann declared.