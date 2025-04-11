Katsina: Security operatives kill 5 bandits, arrest 3, recover motorcycles

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Security operatives in Katsina State have foiled a kidnapping attempt, neutralized five suspected bandits, and recovered seven motorcycles in a joint operation involving the police, Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC), and local vigilantes.

The successful ambush occurred at Dutsen Wori village in Dandume Local Government Area following credible intelligence received by the command. Speaking during a press briefing on April 11, 2025, the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, DSP Sadiq Aliyu, said the joint security team, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Dandume Division, struck at approximately 4:15 a.m.

“The operation led to the neutralization of five suspected armed bandits and the recovery of seven operational motorcycles—four Hondas and three Boxers—used by the criminals for their operations,” Sadiq stated.

Later that same day, around 7:00 a.m., the police command received additional intelligence from the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding bandit activity in Unguwar Adam and Unguwar Judo villages in Danmusa LGA.

In response, the DPO of Danmusa led another joint team of police operatives, KSCWC members, and vigilantes to the area. The team engaged the criminals in a gun duel, successfully dislodging their hideout.

Three suspected informants who allegedly provided logistical support to the bandits were arrested during the operation. Security forces also recovered two motorcycles and two bicycles from the scene.

Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Bello Shehu, commended the professionalism, coordination, and dedication of the joint security team.

“These operations underscore our unwavering commitment—alongside other security agencies—to securing lives and property in Katsina State,” CP Shehu said.

He reiterated the command’s resolve to remain vigilant and unrelenting in its fight against banditry and related crimes.