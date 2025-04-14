Kano taskforce arrests 500 suspected thugs, recovers illicit drugs, weapons

…CP calls for special courts to fast-track prosecution

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State Joint Task Force Committee on Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation has announced the arrest of no fewer than 500 suspected thugs, drug dealers, and other offenders as part of its ongoing crackdown on criminal activities across the state.

The Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim, who is also the State Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, disclosed this during a security stakeholders’ engagement focused on strengthening the state’s security architecture.

Dr. Ibrahim revealed that the arrests were made following targeted operations on identified criminal hideouts, leading to the recovery of illicit drugs worth millions of naira, dangerous weapons, and other items.

He said the committee was established in response to the resurgence of thuggery and drug-related crimes, and has so far prosecuted 70% of arrested suspects. He urged community leaders to continue supporting the committee’s efforts to enhance the safety of lives and property across the state.

On his part, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, called on the state government to establish special courts dedicated to handling cases related to thuggery, phone snatching, and drug trafficking.

“We developed a comprehensive action plan to tackle these issues head-on. I’m pleased to report that our efforts are yielding results. We’ve arrested 150 individuals involved in violent crimes, and recovered dangerous weapons, illicit drugs, and stolen items,” CP Bakori stated.

He highlighted the importance of community policing and praised the role of traditional rulers, especially ward heads (Masu Unguwanni), for their contributions in providing critical intelligence and maintaining grassroots security.

Representing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, emphasized the need for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders, including security agencies, traditional institutions, religious leaders, community organizations, and citizens.

“Security cannot be achieved in isolation. We must work together to fortify the security fabric of Kano State,” he said.

The Deputy Governor commended the Task Force for its achievements, noting that its formation was a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to addressing the security challenges confronting the state.

The Joint Task Force includes personnel from the Police, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Correctional Service, Immigration Service, vigilante groups, and other government agencies.