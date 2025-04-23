Kano lawmaker Kawu defects from NNPP to APC

Senator Sumaila Kawu

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South Senatorial District, has officially defected from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly (House of Representatives) Matters confirmed his defection in a brief statement to journalists in Kano.

“Yes, it is true — the rumors regarding my defection are accurate. All politics is local, and my primary concern has always been, and remains, the welfare of my immediate constituency,” Senator Sumaila stated. “I am resolutely determined to advance the lives of my people, ensuring their needs are met and their future is secured.”

Senator Sumaila was among four lawmakers previously suspended by the NNPP’s Hashimu Dungurawa-led faction in Kano over alleged anti-party activities. The other suspended lawmakers included Kabiru Alhassan Rurum (Rano/Kibiya Federal Constituency), Ali Madakin Gini (Dala Federal Constituency), and Sani Abdullahi Rogo (Rogo/Karaye Federal Constituency).

In response to the suspension, Sumaila had dismissed it as baseless and ineffective, asserting that he belonged to the legitimate NNPP faction identified by its fruit and basket logo — a faction he claimed was the authentic representation of the party.